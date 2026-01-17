[IN PHOTOS] How Malta reacted to unexpected hailstorm

Malta woke up to a strange sight on Saturday morning, as videos and images of snow-covered streets had some people guessing whether what they were seeing was true or AI-generated.

Although not impossible, such a sight in Malta is extremely rare, and so, when people in Rabat woke up to the unusual event, they made the best of it.

Almost immediately, children were seen playing in streets that are usually dominated by cars. In Rabat's square, a group of Girl Guides gathered around to relish the dream-like morning.

Videos of the square on Saturday morning feature more children running around, as another was seen laying on the ground.