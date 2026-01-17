[IN PHOTOS] How Malta reacted to unexpected hailstorm
Malta woke up to a strange sight on Saturday morning, as videos and images of snow-covered streets had some people guessing whether what they were seeing was true or AI-generated.
Although not impossible, such a sight in Malta is extremely rare, and so, when people in Rabat woke up to the unusual event, they made the best of it.
Almost immediately, children were seen playing in streets that are usually dominated by cars. In Rabat's square, a group of Girl Guides gathered around to relish the dream-like morning.
Videos of the square on Saturday morning feature more children running around, as another was seen laying on the ground.
Snowmen inevitabely appeared as well.
Children weren't the only ones playing in the aftermath of Malta's lates hailstorm, as the countryside was also blanketed with a sheet of white.
But this rare weather phenomenon was not all fun and games, as mini bulldozers had to be deployed to clear the streets of hail.
Meanwhile, farmers took stock of the unexpected damages to their exposed crops. Later on Saturday, Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo appealed to farmers who experienced damages to report them to Agriconnect.