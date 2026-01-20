Storm Harry: MaltaPost announces suspension of mail delivery services

MaltaPost has announced mail delivery services have been suspended due to bad weather.

“Due to the current extreme weather conditions, and in accordance with the directive issued by the Occupational Health and Safety Authority, today’s mail delivery has been suspended with immediate effect,” it said.

MaltaPost said the decision has been taken in the interest of the safety of its employees.

Mail delivery services will resume once the official weather warnings are lifted.

According to the Meteorological Office, East-Southeasterly winds are forecast to strengthen to Force 8 to 9 on the Beaufort scale, with gusts reaching Force 10 in the most exposed areas.

These conditions are expected to persist until Tuesday evening, when winds may escalate to a severe gale. The red warning for gale-force winds is expected to remain in force until Tuesday at noon, with further wind warnings likely in the days that follow.

The adverse weather is being driven by a deepening low-pressure system over Algeria that is forecast to extend into the central Mediterranean and intensify as it moves towards Tunisia, while a strong high-pressure system remains over the Balkans. This pressure gradient is generating strong and persistent winds over the Maltese Islands.

