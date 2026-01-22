Government expands high-priority scholarships for social work students

The government has expanded the classification of scholarships at the University of Malta and MCAST, designating new courses as “prescribed” and “high-priority” to meet Malta’s evolving human capital needs.

The initiative aims to align long-term human capital development with national economic, environmental, and social strategies, ensuring that students acquire the skills necessary for key sectors.

Through the Student Maintenance Grants Board, the new framework follows consultations with stakeholders and adds courses to those already designated as high-priority in recent years. Around 60 additional students currently enrolled in social work programs will benefit from the move.

Education Minister Clifton Grima highlighted the importance of investing in human resources, describing scholarships as a tool to encourage students to pursue careers critical to Malta. “Students studying to become social workers will now receive a high-priority scholarship of over €444 per month,” he said.

Minister for Social Policy and Children’s Rights Michael Falzon emphasised the government’s commitment to supporting both students and the social work profession. “We promised to strengthen this sector. Not only are we strengthening stipends for students but also their careers,” he said.

A full list of newly classified courses and the academic years for their phased introduction is available on the government’s scholarship website.