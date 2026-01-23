Special allowance for frontline workers after Storm Harry

Frontline workers who played a critical role during and after Storm Harry will receive a special government allowance in recognition of their efforts, the government has announced.

The allowance will be granted to workers who “rose above the call of duty” to safeguard public health and safety during the height of the storm, as well as to those who continued working in the clean-up and recovery phase. The measure will cover personnel from services such as Civil Protection, public cleansing and other emergency and essential public services.

In a brief statement, the government said the dedication and courage shown by workers during the extreme weather conditions deserved formal recognition, stressing that their contribution was vital in protecting lives and minimising damage across the country.

Details on the amount of the allowance and how it will be paid out are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Storm Harry caused widespread damage across Malta and Gozo earlier this week, prompting hundreds of emergency call-outs and large-scale clean-up operations by public authorities and volunteers.