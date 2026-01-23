Parliament’s foreign affairs committee condemns repression and killings in Iran

Parliament’s Permanent Committee on Foreign and European Affairs has issued a statement condemning “without reservation” the repression and killing of thousands of Iranian citizens in recent weeks, while expressing solidarity with the Iranian people and their aspirations for democracy and fundamental rights.

In its declaration, the committee said it had been following developments in Iran closely and resolved to denounce what it described as the oppression and violence directed at civilians. It stressed that the Iranian people have the right to live in peace, democracy and freedom, with full respect for fundamental human rights.

The committee also voiced concern that the current situation could lead to further escalation of tensions in the region, warning that instability in Iran may have wider geopolitical consequences beyond the country’s borders.

Rights groups say the scale of the crackdown has been severe. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said it has confirmed the deaths of at least 5,002 people since the protests began, including 4,714 protesters, 42 minors, 207 members of the security forces and 39 bystanders, while it is still investigating a further 9,787 possible fatalities.

The group also reported that at least 26,852 people have been arrested. NGOs have warned that the true toll is likely to be much higher, with efforts to verify deaths and arrests hampered by a two-week internet shutdown across the country. Iranian authorities, however, have put the death toll at 3,117.

International tensions have also risen amid fears that protesters could face capital punishment. While no executions linked directly to the current protests have been confirmed, rights groups warn that demonstrators risk being charged with offences that carry the death penalty.

Iran’s prosecutor general has dismissed US claims that hundreds of executions were halted following pressure from Washington, calling the assertion “completely false”.

Iran remains the world’s second-highest executioner after China, according to human rights organisations, with at least 1,500 executions recorded last year, and further executions reported this month on charges including drug offences, murder and alleged spying for Israel, despite the ongoing unrest.