Pilot project to start lampuki season earlier gets commission go-ahead

The European Commission has accepted a request by government to launch a pilot project to move the lampuki season forward.

The request came after fishers reported larger lampuki caught in the early weeks of the fishing season when compared to previous years. This led fishers to suspect that the fish was migrating earlier due to factors such as rising water temperatures and global warming.

Photos uploaded to social media by Italian fishers who illegally caught lampuki in July also showed fish were larger when compared to the previous seasons.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Parliamentary Secretary Alicia Bugeja Said said she instructed Aquatic Resources Malta to carry out an inspection of lampuki caught in Malta over the past 10 years. Initial analysis has shown fish caught in 2024 and 2025 were actually larger than in previous years.

After consulting with the fishing cooperative, Għaqda Sajjieda Attivi and fishers who catch lampuki, a request was made to European Commissioner for Fisheries Costas Kadis for Malta to launch a pilot project.

The proposed project, which has been given the green light by the commission, will explore the possibility of opening the season earlier in August. The lampuki season runs from 15 August until the end of December.

When storms hinder fishers from going out to sea, Malta can apply for a derogation to extend the season, with Bugeja Said telling MaltaToday such requests are normally accepted.

A request by government to extend the season until the end of January 2026 has also been accepted.

The junior minister said the pilot project request was the first of its kind in the Mediterranean, and was welcomed by the commissioner

“With regard to the possibility to start the dolphinfish fishing season earlier, any such decision must be science-based. The commission welcomes your proposal for a pilot project as the collection of robust scientific data will be crucial for any future management decision,” a letter sent to the government reads.

“In addition, to ensure regional cooperation, any new data supporting this change of fishing season must be presented to the relevant GFCM subregional committee and subsequently to the Scientific Advisory Committee for discussion and further adoption at GFCM Annual Session.”

The ministry aims to launch the pilot project ahead of the 2026 lampuki season, and Aquatic Resources Malta has already begun preparatory work with involved organisations and individuals.