Consumers warned of toxic chemicals in NaturalSi' hulled millet packages

NaturaSi’s organic hulled millet packages have been recalled and found to contain toxic levels of Tropane Alkaloids.

jade_bezzina
29 January 2026, 4:48pm
by Jade Bezzina
NaturalSi' organic hulled millet (Photo: FSSA)
The Food Safety and Security Authority has warned against the consumption of organic hulled millet, due to excessive levels of Tropane Alkaloids.

These chemicals, found through the authority’s Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed, are responsible for the natural harmful effects on certain plants.

Consequently, if consumed by humans and animals in large amounts, may cause serious toxic effects.

Consumers are urged to dispose of the implicated product, or return to the initial purchasing outlet.

