PN leader Alex Borg attends EPP leaders’ meeting in Zagreb

PN Leader and Opposition Leader Alex Borg took part in a meeting of European People’s Party (EPP) leaders in Zagreb, where discussions focused on Europe’s demographic decline, geopolitical instability and the political group’s priorities for 2026.

The meeting, hosted by Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, brought together heads of government, opposition leaders and senior EU officials from across Europe. Talks were held over two days and opened with an assessment of the current international situation, with leaders agreeing that a united and forward-looking Europe is essential in a period marked by global uncertainty and geopolitical volatility.

A key theme of the discussions was the European Union’s demographic challenge. EPP leaders adopted a common position on how to address Europe’s ageing population, persistently low birth rates and shifting social trends. Participants noted that if current trends continue, the EU is projected to account for just 4% of the world’s population by 2070, compared to around a quarter at the start of the 20th century.

Leaders warned that a shrinking population poses a risk to Europe’s competitiveness, prosperity and ability to protect its citizens and economy. Agreed measures include stronger support for parents, families and children, initiatives to improve access to affordable housing, and the development of a European Demographic Strategy to analyse the issue and propose concrete solutions. Calls were also made for a European Child Investment Benchmark focusing on early childhood, education and family-related support.

On the second day, discussions turned to the EPP’s priorities for 2026. These include reducing bureaucracy and revising regulations seen as hindering competitiveness, strengthening small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups, boosting investment in innovation, digital industries and artificial intelligence, reinforcing domestic industry and economic security, safeguarding farmers and agriculture, and strengthening the rule of law. Leaders also highlighted the need to enhance Frontex’s role in tackling illegal immigration and trafficking, and reaffirmed their commitment to the Pact for the Mediterranean, described as crucial for Malta and Europe’s southern border. They also called for swift conclusion of negotiations on the next EU budget.

During the gathering, Borg held informal and bilateral meetings with several European leaders, including EPP President Manfred Weber, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He also met Croatian Prime Minister Plenković and held his first bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during which they discussed bilateral relations, Malta’s political situation, and cooperation in areas such as financial services and the pharmaceutical sector.

Other leaders present at the meeting included the President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Ireland’s Simon Harris and Slovenian opposition leader Janez Janša.

Borg was accompanied in Zagreb by the Partit Nazzjonalista’s international secretary, Beppe Galea.