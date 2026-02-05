Veteran singer Helen Micallef dies aged 75

Veteran Maltese singer Helen Micallef has died at the age of 75, closing a career that left a lasting mark on Malta’s popular music history.

Born in Birkirkara on 8 May 1950, Micallef was the fourth of eight siblings, among them fellow singer Renato. Her musical talent emerged early: at just 11 years old she was already performing in Young Christian Workers’ festivals. By 14, she had joined the six-member group The Links, which appeared regularly on the television programme The Oscar Lucas Show.

At 16 she launched her solo career, quickly establishing herself on the local festival circuit. A year later she won the Best Interpretation award with the song Io di Notte during a J.B. Cassar festival. Her rise continued when, at 18, she secured first place in the Malta Song Festival.

One of the defining moments of her career came in 1972, when at 21 she represented Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest alongside Joe Cutajar with the song L-Imħabba. The performance remains one of the milestones of her artistic legacy.

Following her marriage, Micallef stepped back from the stage for a period to focus on family life. She was the mother of Mary Louise, Vanessa and Gloriana, grandmother to Matthew, Elaine and Alexandra, and great-grandmother to Thiago.

Micallef is remembered as a pioneer of Malta’s modern music scene and as a performer whose early success helped shape the country’s festival culture.