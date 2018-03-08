Updated | [WATCH] Women 'raise their voice' in Valletta march against violence

Activists marching down Republic Street on Women's Day:

Women took to Valletta's main street on Thursday evening calling for an end to violence against women and demanding gender equality.

The march started at City Gate and the relatively small crowd marched behind the banner "Semma' Lehnek" (Raise your Voice) to the tune of Aretha Franklin's Respect, playing in the background.

Participants carried placards that included the messages: 'Women's rights are human rights', 'No is no', 'Silence will not protect you, silence is not an option' and a 'A woman's place is in the struggle'.

Yana Mintoff Bland, Dom Mintoff's daughter and a former Labour electoral candidate, was amongst those marching.

There were a number of foreigners in the crowd.

Some of those marching also left a message at the foot of the Great Siege Monument, which has transformed into a memorial for slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Speaking in front of the memoral, Karen Tanti of Moviment Graffitti said the march was drawing attention to all the issues women around the world have to face, including domestic violence.

"We appreciate the current efforts in Malta against gender-based violence and the gender pay gap," Tanti said, "but we still have a misogynistic society... something has to be done if people are to grow up in a better Malta."

A representative of the Women's Rights Foundation also spoke of the patriarchal system in Malta, saying that while last year the Azure Window broke and fell, the country should break the chains of patriarchy.

A small gathering in front of the Great Siege memorial: