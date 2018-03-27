Government negotiating €16 million Lufthansa Technik expansion

The government is currently discussing with Lufthansa Technik for the expansion of their current Maltese base through the construction of a new workshop for wide-body aircraft, at an investment cost of around €16 million.

This was announced by economy minister Chris Cardona today, who said the expansion would lead to the employment of 15 new workers.

"We want to transform Malta into a fully-fledged aviation centre, which support all aviation-related services," the minister said.

Cardona was touring Lufthansa Technik's premises in Hal Luqa, where he was shown the various area and some of the hangars where planes are repaired and maintained.

"This sector alone employs 1,600 people, 600 of which work at Lufthansa Technik," Cardona said, "As a government we are committed to facilitating this operation's work."

Marcus Motschenbacher, CEO of Luthansa Technik Malta highlighted that 530 of employees at the operation were employed directly, while the others were subcontracted.

"We have a very young workforce., with an average age of 28, "he said, "We train our employees ourselves, together with MCAST. Many have now qualified up to the level of managers and line leaders."