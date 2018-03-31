Woman with serious injuries after car overturns

Police are investigating a car accident that happened at 7pm on Friday after a car driven by a 47-year-old man from Rabat overturned.

In a statement the police said the man is believed to have lost control of his Toyota Passo that was being driven along Triq l-Imġarr in Mġarr.

The car overturned, seriously injuring the woman passenger – a 49-year-old Mellieħa resident – and causing slight injuries to the driver.

Figures released by the National Statistics Office this week showed that car accidents were down last year, despite Gozo registering a slight increase.