menu

Woman with serious injuries after car overturns

A 49-year-old woman from Mellieħa sustained serious injuries after the car she was a passenger in overturned at Mġarr

maltatoday
31 March 2018, 7:52am
by Staff Reporter
Mġarr car accident leaves woman with serious injuries
Mġarr car accident leaves woman with serious injuries

Police are investigating a car accident that happened at 7pm on Friday after a car driven by a 47-year-old man from Rabat overturned.

In a statement the police said the man is believed to have lost control of his Toyota Passo that was being driven along Triq l-Imġarr in Mġarr.

The car overturned, seriously injuring the woman passenger – a 49-year-old Mellieħa resident – and causing slight injuries to the driver.

Figures released by the National Statistics Office this week showed that car accidents were down last year, despite Gozo registering a slight increase.

More in National
Nationalists, PD lambast Muscat's IIP donation to Puttinu as an insult and a sham
National

Nationalists, PD lambast Muscat's IIP donation to Puttinu as an insult and a sham
Tia Reljic
Puttinu Cares raises record €6.6 million in Good Friday fundraiser
National

Puttinu Cares raises record €6.6 million in Good Friday fundraiser
Paul Cocks
Luqa, Marsa residents evacuated following gas leak scare
National

Luqa, Marsa residents evacuated following gas leak scare
Tia Reljic
Christians, priests cannot close their ears to the poor, Gozo Bishop says
National

Christians, priests cannot close their ears to the poor, Gozo Bishop says
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe