Barts to open anatomy centre next to Gozo hospital in September

A new anatomy centre next to Gozo General Hospital in Victoria is expected to start receiving its first students next month, Barts medicine school said.

The new facility will start being used by Year 2 medical students to continue their anatomy studies and by first year students joining the school in September.

The anatomy centre will form part of the Barts medical school campus that will eventually be built next to the Gozo hospital. Barts said the medical school is expected to be delivered by spring 2019.

Dr Nadine Delicata, Chief Operating Officer at Steward Health Care Malta, said: “Steward Malta is honoured to have Barts onsite within the Gozo Hospital campus, and we are looking forward to contributing toward the education of medical students at Barts. Together both institutions can work to further improve the quality of care delivered to patients of Malta and Gozo.”

Barts are using an alternative building in Victoria until the campus is completed.

The school this morning released artistic impressions of the development and said the new building will also provide office accommodation for academic, technical and administrative staff.

Barts is an offshoot of the Queen Mary University of London and was roped in as part of the public-private partnership the government entered into with Vitals Global Healthcare, later to be taken over by Steward Healthcare.

Barts said the anatomy centre will be equipped with the most up-to-date facilities to support anatomy and clinical skills teaching.

Professor Anthony Warrens, Dean for Education at Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry, said: “We are delighted to see our new state-of-the-art anatomy centre taking shape. These facilities combined with the high-quality educational programme which we’re already delivering, will give our students the very best start to their medical careers and help train the next generation of doctors.”

A central feature of the building is its anatomy lab where students will undertake practical work and tutors will lead demonstrations using anatomical specimens and models.

The lab will include a dedicated area for learning anatomy through dissection, and will be equipped with facilities for showing clinical images, videos of surgical procedures and specialised computer imaging.