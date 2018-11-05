Prime Minister Joseph Muscat inaugurates Maltese company’s Shanghai offices

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on Monday inaugurated the new offices of a Shanghai-based Maltese company which facilitates the setting up of business relationships between Maltese and Chinese companies.

The company, Base Malta, has just relocated into its new offices.

According to a government statement, Base Malta offers help to Maltese companies looking to invest in China and vice-versa, by “offering consultancy, identifying commercial partners and even acting as an interlocutor to resolve challenges that may arise between the parties”

Best of luck to #BaseMalta upon the inauguration of their new premises in #Shanghai -JM pic.twitter.com/ENAl7j10CA — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) November 5, 2018

Present for the inauguration were a number of Chinese investors who are considering investing in Malta, including a company that manufactures drones, which together with Maltese partners, has already filed an application with Malta Enterprise, the government said.

Representatives from a second company that produces cosmetics made out of aromatic Chinese spices, and which is looking to use Malta to certify its products for the European market were also present.

During the meeting, Muscat expressed his satisfaction at the company’s operations, thanking the company’s owner, Noel Gauci, for the “good work he is going promoting” Malta.

He highlighted that Malta was open to the promotion of more investment, which he said Malta Enterprise could also play a key role in.