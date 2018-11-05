menu

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat inaugurates Maltese company’s Shanghai offices

Base Malta offers services to Maltese and Chinese companies looking to invest in both countries

5 November 2018, 12:58pm
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat inaugurated Base Malta's new offices on Monday
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat inaugurated Base Malta's new offices on Monday

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on Monday inaugurated the new offices of a Shanghai-based Maltese company which facilitates the setting up of business relationships between Maltese and Chinese companies.

The company, Base Malta, has just relocated into its new offices.

According to a government statement, Base Malta offers help to Maltese companies looking to invest in China and vice-versa, by “offering consultancy, identifying commercial partners and even acting as an interlocutor to resolve challenges that may arise between the parties”

Present for the inauguration were a number of Chinese investors who are considering investing in Malta, including a company that manufactures drones, which together with Maltese partners, has already filed an application with Malta Enterprise, the government said.

Representatives from a second company that produces cosmetics made out of aromatic Chinese spices, and which is looking to use Malta to certify its products for the European market were also present.

During the meeting, Muscat expressed his satisfaction at the company’s operations, thanking the company’s owner, Noel Gauci, for the “good work he is going promoting” Malta.

He highlighted that Malta was open to the promotion of more investment, which he said Malta Enterprise could also play a key role in.

More in National
Muscat calls for global regulatory framework on artificial intelligence at Shanghai expo
National

Muscat calls for global regulatory framework on artificial intelligence at Shanghai expo
[WATCH] Nationalist Party backs calls for motorsports track
National

[WATCH] Nationalist Party backs calls for motorsports track
Massimo Costa
Times seeks answers as to why Casa whistleblower used MaltaToday equipment
National

Times seeks answers as to why Casa whistleblower used MaltaToday equipment
MaltaToday Staff
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat inaugurates Maltese company’s Shanghai offices
National

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat inaugurates Maltese company’s Shanghai offices
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe