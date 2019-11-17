Driver suspended following Floriana bus crash

A public transport driver has been suspended after crashing the bus he was driving into a central strip in Floriana early on Sunday morning.

The crash appears to have left a number of palm trees knocked down, but luckily nobody was injured.

In a statement, Malta Public Transport said no passengers had been aboard the bus at the time of the accident, which happened at around 6am in Triq Sant Anna.

The bus was being driven in the direction of Valletta by a 42-year-old man.

Malta Public Transport said that its response team had immediately been dispatched on site and that an internal investigation had been triggered.

The driver involved has been suspended, following the initial findings of the investigation.