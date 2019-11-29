Repubblika holds national protest this evening outside Castille

Civil society group Repubblika has announced that a fifth protest is set for Friday evening, tonight.

In a Facebook post, the civil society group said that it was time to show “our children” and the world that “there are still decent, upstanding citizens in Malta.”

The protest will be held at 6pm in Valletta outside of Castille Place, with the group promising to hold a protest every day “until justice is served.”

On Thursday, at the end of a seven-hour long cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announced at a press conference the request for a presidential pardon by Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech was denied.

Muscat said that he had asked for written advice from the Attorney General and the Commissioner of Police. He said allegations by Fenech against his former chief of staff Keith Schembri, made after the first pardon was refused, were investigated.

When asked whether Schembri would be reinstated as chief of staff or in another position within the government, Muscat said that he wouldn’t.

Muscat also insisted that he would not step down until the case was closed. “I will stay on until the investigation is complete,” he said.

Outside, protestors gathered in Castille place, fueled with anger at the news of Schembri’s release. The son of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Matthew, was at the forefront of the demonstration. He was denied entrance to the Castille press conference.

Repubblika said that Thursday’s events were an attack on “Maltese democracy and justice.”

“The prime minister has exercised his disproportionate powers to protect his best friend if not himself as well from paying for crimes. Keith Schembri’s release is incomprehensible.”

They said that Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi must pay for what they have done. “On the prime minister’s instructions, instead, they are being protected. On the prime minister’s instructions, instead, they are being protected.”

The group said that Muscat should have resigned to allow justice to run its course. However, instead he “held on to control of Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar and Attorney General Peter Grech and ensured justice would not reach him and his friends.”

“This effectively means that we no longer have an effectively functioning democracy. We instead have a prime minister who rules over us by decree and his friends are allowed to steal, even kill, with impunity."

Repubblika said that this effectively meant that Malta was no longer an effectively functioning democracy. The group said that instead, the island has a prime minister who “rules over us by decree and his friends are allowed to steal, even kill, with impunity.”

“We will not take this cowardly outrage lying down and we will say so most clearly so the world can know that not all Maltese people are corrupt, robbers and murderers.”