[LIVE] Joseph Muscat delivering last speech as Labour leader to packed sports hall

Labour Party members have packed the sports hall at Kordin to listen to Joseph Muscat's farewell speech before they vote for his successor on Saturday.

The event marks the start of the PL congress that will elect the new party leader but the highlight of the evening is Muscat's last speech to supporters as Labour leader.

The occasion comes 11-and-a-half years after Muscat was elected leader of the PL. He became prime minister in March 2013 and won a second term in office in June 2017.

Muscat said he would resign in December after serious accusations were levelled towards his former chief of staff Keith Schembri in relation to the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

The Kordin sports pavillion is jam-packed with supporters in what is expected to be an emotional send-off to a leader who delivered the party 10 straight electoral victories but had to step down with a dark cloud hanging over his head in an ending he did not script.

More to follow.