My essentials: Evan Demicoli’s cultural picks

1. Theatre Production

I remember feeling quite moved while watching the theatre production, Love Song, produced by Theatre Next Door. Written by Abi Morgan, translated and directed by Simone Spiteri, the play follows the intimate journey of a young couple as they navigate the stages of their relationship, portraying their journey as they grow old together. The depth and relatability are tackled in such a way that allows for the interplay between love and pain to flow freely in an accessible but profound manner.

2. Film

A film that has deeply resonated with me is Whiplash. As a creative, I substitute the drumming for any art – the paintbrush, the camera, the pen. The film’s themes of ambition, sacrifice, and the relentless pursuit of perfection are universal. It’s about pushing boundaries, facing criticism, and refusing to settle for mediocrity. I feel that I connect with the protagonist’s struggle for purpose that inspires me to push my own creative limits.

3. TV/Internet

Discovering Yes Theory was a game-changer for me. The creators behind this YouTube channel are not simply individuals making content for entertainment but beyond that, they aspire to build a community of individuals who are on a journey of self-discovery and adventure. Their philosophy to ‘seek discomfort’ has encouraged me to challenge my comfort zone, and embrace the unknown with excitement, rather than fear. Through their fresh take on storytelling, I am prompted to take risks, learn and grow.

4. Music

My favourite band of all time must be 30 Seconds to Mars. The band has inspired me ever since I was young as their songs speak to me on both a personal and creative level. Through their music, the band uses their artistic expression to tackle a depth that I seek, and I can often relate to in their lyrics. I will never forget the moment I was called up on stage during one of their concerts.

5. Place

If I were to choose one place that I hold close to my heart, it would have to be Wied Babu in Żurrieq, not only because it is in my hometown but also because of the natural beauty it encompasses. I find that connecting to nature in this way, especially close to the sea, brings me peace and calms my mind when I am looking for a space to breathe.