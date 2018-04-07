menu

Journalist killed by Israeli forces while covering protests

Yaser Murtaja, 30, was shot by an Israeli sniper despite wearing a jacket which indicated he was a journalist

7 April 2018, 3:19pm
The journalist was shot in the stomach by an Israeli sniper
A Palestinian journalist has succumbed to his wounds and died today after being shot in the stomach by an Israeli sniper on Friday.

Yaser Murtaja, 30, was a photographer, filmmaker and co-founder of Gaza-based production company Ain Media.

Murtaja was covering a mass demonstration along the Gaza border, and was shot despite wearing a blue flak jacket with the words ‘PRESS’, clearly indicating that he was a journalist and not a protestor.

So far, at least 16 Palestinians have been killed and more than 1,400 have been injured by Israeli forces during the ‘Great March of Return’ protests since they began last month.

