Malta Premier League granted membership to European Leagues

Malta Premier League (MPL) has been formally accepted as a member of European Leagues (EL) after a decision was taken during the association's general assembly in Oporto.

European Leagues will be providing MPL, as one of its Development Members, with advice and best practices on the establishment of a new Premier League in Malta.

MPL Chairman and former prime minister Joseph Muscat said this was another crucial step forward.

“Our membership of European Leagues in such a short period of time will help in setting up the new league and in our discussions with MFA,” said Muscat.

Together with MFA, the Malta Premier League will soon organize a consultation conference for stakeholders with a view of discussing choices that need to be made.

“EL agreed to give us access to their know-how so that the new Premier League will be competitive and an attractive experience for fans,” commented Muscat.

The European Leagues is an organisation situated in Nyon, Switzerland.

It traces its roots back to the establishment of the Association of European Union Premier Professional Football Leagues in 1997.

Presently, more than 1000 clubs from across Europe are represented by 37 professional football leagues and associations in the European Leagues.

The league works constructively with UEFA and other stakeholders to guarantee a balance between European and local football clubs.