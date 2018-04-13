Tarxien Rainbows clinch U-19 Championship

Kirkop United vs Mġarr United

Date: 8th April 2018

Venue: Kirkop Ground

Referee: Tesmarie Busuttil

Final Score: 4 - 0 (HT 2 - 0)

Scorers: Demi Magrin 13’ 44’, Shakira Bugeja 20’, Maria Michaela Cassar 49’ (K).



Kirkop United: Aimee Mallia, Sarah Attard (Leonie Muscat 72’), Sarah Cioffi (Mariah Schembri 76’), Kathryn Ellul ©, Jasmine Grech, Demi Magrin, Shakira Bugeja, Yasmine Ciantar, Maria Michaela Cassar (Rebekka Bartolo 65’).

Coach: Dorianne Theuma.



Mġarr United: Patricia Ebejer, Mirayah Aquilina, Annalee Vella, Maia Debono ©, Rebecca Laferla, Angelique Schembri, Myriah Aquilina, Jade Piccinino, Heather Lethridge.

Coach: Patrick Curmi.

The Reds went ahead on the 13th minute through Demi Magrin. Shakira Bugeja doubled the lead, moments later as Kirkop were heading to a large win. Magrin scored another one four minutes inside the second half before Michaela Maria Cassar wrapped up the win with the fourth goal.

Birkirkara vs Gozo

Date: 8th April 2018

Venue: Kirkop Ground

Referee: Stefan Stoichkov

Final Score: 1 - 5 (HT 1 - 1)

Scorers: Veronique Mifsud 29’ (B), Maria Farrugia 1’ 55’ 76’ 80’, Thea Borg 73’ (G).

Yellow Cards: Mariah Cardona 40’, Samantha Zarb 56’ (B).

Birkirkara: Anthea Enriquez, Emma Bonnici (Ilona Sultana 13’) (Samira Muscat 80’), Veronique Mifsud, Sarah Urpani ©, Samantha Zarb, Jessica Farrugia Cross, Mariah Cardona (Nicole Borg 58’), Kaycee Micallef, Nicole Zammit.

Coach Kelly Agius Pace.



Gozo: Christiana Pisani, Valentina Rapa, Miriana Conti, Leanne Cefai ©, Manuela Bogdanovic (Greta Grima 57’), Maria Farrugia, Whitney Bajada (Georgiana Mifsud 46’), Joelene Camilleri, Thea Borg.

Coach Billy Joe Scicluna.

Maria Farrugia, returning from her spell at Sunderland, was Gozo's main threat as she scored four times against the Stripes. She opened the score inside the first minute before Birkirkara levelled terms through Veronique Mifsud. Nonetheless, Farrugia found another one midway in the second half before Thea Borg putting Gozo two goals up. Farrugia netted twice in the closing stages of the game to take victory for home and dash the title hopes of Birkirkara.

Tarxien Rainbows vs Raiders (Luxol)

Tarxien Rainbows: Mandy Caruana, Lara Theuma, Ingrid Psaila, Chloe Ann Ellul ©, Elena Sissons, Kailey Willis, Jade Schembri, Amber Brincat, Jessica Dimech.

Coach Louis Cutajar.



Raiders (Luxol): Jodie Attard, Cherise Zammit ©, Michela Bonello Ghio, Sara Bonello Ghio (Saskia Casingena 75’), Cristiana Hili (Megan Caruana 50’), Maya Lucia, Adele Calleja, Emma Ciantar Piccinino, Larua Muscat.

Coach Mike Tabone.

The Rainbows opened the score through Jade Schembri on the 43rd minute. However, their opponents restored parity through Michela Bonello Ghio before Schembri put Tarxien ahead for the second time. Nonetheless, Raiders managed to snatch a late point through Bonello Ghio who fired home from the penalty spot.