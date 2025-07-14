Olympic committee suspends table tennis association following probe by VO commissioner

The Malta Olympic Committee has announced the temporary suspension of the Malta Table Tennis Association.

The suspension comes following an investigation into its operations by the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations (OCVO) and the Authority for the Integrity in Maltese Sport (AIMS).

The suspension was unanimously agreed on last Thursday by the Executive Board of the Malta Olympic Committee (MOC).

“Due to these ongoing investigations, the Executive Board of the Maltese Olympic Committee deems that in the current circumstances it has no option other than to issue a temporary suspension to the Malta Table Tennis Association,” a statement read.

The MOC emphasised this measure is temporary and will be revisited once the outcomes of both current and any possible further investigations are made known to the committee.

“The Committee remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and good governance in Maltese sport,” it said.

This is the second time the MOC has suspended the table tennis association, after in 2023 it was revealed there had been a misuse of funds by former members.