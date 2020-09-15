Esplora gives Mater Dei front-liners 30% discount on entrance fee

Esplora, in collaboration with Mater Dei Hospital, wanted to express its gratitude to healthcare workers who have been working on the frontline against the COVID-19 virus. The Science Centre will be offering each healthcare worker at Mater Dei Hospital one free Esplora entry ticket and a one-time 30% discount on the entrance fees of up to 3 additional and accompanying visitors, be they adults or children. Healthcare workers are to present their work identification tag to redeem the offer.

MCST Executive Chairman Dr Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando said: “The Malta Council for Science and Technology (MCST), and Esplora, work tirelessly in promoting Science on a National level. Our healthcare frontliners use Science in their constant efforts to combat our common foe – the coronavirus. This gesture is a small token of appreciation for their tremendous contribution to our society. They present our younger generations with an excellent role model when it comes to the importance of Science related careers.”

Mater Dei CEO Celia Falzon thanked Pullicino Orlando and MCST for this gesture of appreciation towards all health workers at Mater Dei Hospital.

“COVID-19 has highlighted the value of a science-based approach to dealing with the unknown and the unexpected. MCST and Esplora are creating an environment which encourages more students to embrace science in their careers. As the entity which employ the largest number of staff with a science-based education in Malta, Mater Dei Hospital strongly welcomes these efforts. This generous gift is especially welcome in these challenging times when we have to adjust to new working models in order to continue to provide the best health care services to our country whilst simultaneously battling COVID-19.”

The Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services and the Digital Economy Clayton Bartolo praised the proactive attitude piloted by the Malta Council for Science and Technology to preserve science and technology beyond the pandemic. The Parliamentary Secretary highlighted that our frontliners represent the soul of a country that against all odds always overcome its own challenges.

Ever since the novel coronavirus reached Malta and was declared a global pandemic last March, healthcare workers were put under immense and unprecedented pressure - having to work endless hours away from their families. To date more than 26 milion people have been infected by COVID-19 and more than 800,000 deaths have been reported to the World Health Organisation.

Esplora, Malta’s Interactive Science Centre in Kalkara - which focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) engagement - has strictly followed all the guidelines issued by our Health Authorities. The health and safety of visitors and staff are our first priority.

Visitors are being encouraged to experience Esplora’s new Thematic Months, starting from Colour Splash taking place during the month of September - exploring the science of colours. Those choosing to visit Esplora in the coming months will have the opportunity to participate in plenty of fun activities for all the family in the safest of environments - including Science on the Spot, Themed Science Shows, Investigation Zones and much more.

For more information visit http://esplora.org.mt, or https://www.facebook.com/esploramalta.