Midnight strike: The mystery attack on the Conscience | David Attard
Aid workers have claimed their ship, the Conscience, was targeted by two drones outside Malta’s territorial waters just 20 minutes after midnight on 2 May. They blamed Israel for the attack. Retired Colonel David ‘DP’ Attard, former deputy commander Armed Forces of Malta, shares his observations with MaltaToday
In the early hours of a quiet night at sea, the motor vessel Conscience was struck twice in rapid succession, leaving its crew shaken and investigators searching for answers.
Still images circulated on social media show two distinct breaches in the forward deck of the ship, with metal bent inward, evidence consistent with external explosive impact. Videos shared by crew members further depict a localised fire near the front of the ship, with fire damage and scorching visible around the two points of impact. According to crew reports, the two strikes occurred within two minutes of each other.
Assuming we rule out the possibility of a false flag operation or the intentional placement of incendiary devices by the crew to attract media attention, all evidence points towards a controlled, small-scale external attack. The nature of the impact is consistent with the use of one-way attack drones or loitering munitions.
The precision of the strikes, both in terms of accuracy and timing, suggests a high degree of targeting capability. The Conscience was not manoeuvring at high speed, but it was still a moving vessel at sea. Hitting two specific points on a mobile target within a narrow time frame indicates surgical precision. The attacks occurred around 00:20am and 00:30am, a time, likely chosen to leverage the cover of darkness for operational security and to minimise the risk of casualties, as most of the crew and any passengers would have been resting.
But if drones were used, who was responsible? There are four plausible scenarios if drones were involved in this attack:
Scenario 1: Drones launched from Israeli territory
While Israel has the technological capacity to carry out such a strike, the Conscience was located just outside Maltese territorial waters, approximately 1,800 km from Israel. This distance makes a direct drone launch from Israeli soil highly unlikely, particularly when considering the precision of the strikes and the minimal time between them. Such capabilities would typically require a shorter range and more immediate control, pointing to other, more feasible alternatives.
Scenario 2: Drones launched from Maltese territory
This scenario is technically viable. Small attack drones could have been launched covertly from a remote stretch of Maltese coastline under the cover of night. In such a case, a manned aircraft could have acted as a spotter to confirm the vessel’s identity, reducing the risk of mistakenly targeting another ship in the densely trafficked Hurd Bank area. The presence of multiple vessels in close proximity increases the chances of misidentification, making visual or electronic confirmation critical.
Scenario 3: Drones launched from a nearby maritime vessel
Another possibility is that the drones were launched from a covert vessel operating in international waters near the Conscience. Again, a spotter aircraft could have been used to confirm the vessel’s position and identity. Maritime platforms offer flexibility and mobility, which would aid in both deployment and evasion after the attack.
Scenario 4: Drones launched from an aircraft in flight
This is the most technologically advanced scenario, but not beyond the realm of possibility. The presence of an Israeli Air Force KC-130H aircraft flying at low altitude and loitering near the area prior to returning to Israel raises questions. Although launching drones from manned aircraft is a relatively new capability, it is feasible today, particularly from slower aircraft like the KC-130H, which are well-suited for such missions. Operating outside Maltese territorial airspace but within its Flight Information Region, this aircraft’s presence could indicate involvement.
Strategic and tactical considerations
Attack drones are relatively low-cost assets for state actors. Designed as disposable munitions, they can carry small but potent explosive warheads and be programmed for precision strikes. Their programme and “fire-and-forget” nature allows attackers to remain distant from the strike zone, reducing the risk of detection and attribution.
Loitering drones, widely used in the Ukraine-Russia conflict can hover over a target area, waiting for the optimal time to strike. This offers operational flexibility, including the ability to minimise collateral damage by timing the attack during periods of low activity. Such capabilities also introduce plausible deniability and allow ample time for operators to retreat from the operational area undetected. Loitering munitions are especially effective against slow-moving targets like ships and are capable of repeat strikes with pinpoint accuracy.