My essentials: Mariam Mifsud De Giorgio’s cultural picks

133 | Mariam Mifsud De Giorgio, 33, fine artist

laura_calleja
3 October 2024, 7:00am
by Laura Calleja
1 min read

1. Book

The Choice, Edith Eger. It is a heartbreaking read that taught me to value all simple things such as eating a good potato, soup, savouring chocolate and be compassionate to others. Every day is a gift to us, so let’s wear our best every day and use our best dinnerware, buy flowers! We have a choice every day, to forgive or not to forgive. Celebrate life! This book elevated my soul when I was at my lowest in dark times. It is a must read!

2. Film

Waste Land, 2012. A Brazilian documentary about a modern artist, Vik Muniz who lives for a while with rubbish collectors, photographs them and makes portraits with collected waste of each, finally auctioning the works to give them a better living. It teaches how we can all contribute to society with our given talents and not to waste!

3.Internet​/TV 

I don’t watch TV, but internet is my main source of information. That’s where I get all my daily news and information about art events, history and art articles. I follow international news. Then there are the websites reader’s digest, architectural digest, the art newspaper, Pinterest and countless others...

4. Music

I love everything cinematic, instrumental, French songs, bossa nova. Difficult to choose just one genre or musician. I have music appreciation ranging from rock, folk, to soul and the eternal classic.

5. Place 

Panay and Cebu Islands, Philippines. I hold many cherished memories of these Islands. I call it my childhood home country since I lived there with my family in the early 1990s as missionaries during my first five years of life. I wish to go back someday with my husband and children.

Arts Council Malta.

This article is supported by Arts Council Malta.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
