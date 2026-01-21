My essentials: Stephanie Borg’s cultural picks

About

I began my journey in graphic design at 18, self-taught as both an artist and designer. After living abroad for about 10 years, I returned to Malta in 2008 and took the leap to do my own thing. What started with ink drawings has since grown into my brand, now spanning over 450 products. I value doing things thoughtfully, both personally and professionally.



Book

I’m not the most avid reader... long days catch up with me! That’s why I gravitate towards shorter reads and thoughtful snippets. The Daily Stoic by Ryan Holiday and Steven Hanselman is one I return to often. Just a page at a time is enough to pause, reflect, and let its quiet wisdom sink in.



Film

This isn’t a movie I’ve watched recently, but The Mission is one of those rare films that has touched me on many levels. Its story of redemption, courage, and standing up for what’s right resonates deeply. The visuals, the music by Morricone, and the emotions all stay with me. It’s one of those rare stories told with heart and purpose, the kind that leaves its mark.



Internet and TV

I don’t really watch TV. What I’m drawn to are biographical documentaries—stories of people who, against all odds, carved their own path. It’s their perseverance and quiet courage that move me most, and I don’t see success purely in monetary terms. I also love listening to The Diary of a CEO by Steven Bartlett while doing simple, everyday tasks. The podcasts are so varied, and I always end up learning something new.



Music

While I work, I love calm instrumental tunes: Soft jazz, gentle guitar, or mellow bossa. On days when I need to let off steam, I’ll sing along to 80s hits—ta’ żmieni, as we say in Maltese. Over the years, I’ve also loved Gregorian chant. I don’t listen to it often, but it’s quiet, meditative rhythm always brings me a sense of peace.



Place

Italy is a place I keep returning to; it captivates all my senses. If I could only travel there for the rest of my life, I wouldn’t complain! There are still areas of France and Spain I’d love to explore, and new parts of Morocco too. That said, I do try to enjoy wherever I am in the moment, and when the vibe doesn’t feel right, I move on.