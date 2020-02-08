Destiny wins X Factor, will represent Malta in Eurovision

Destiny was crowned X Factor Malta winner on Saturday night in a nail-biting final against 16-year-old sensation Justine Shorfid.

Destiny Chukunyere will represent Malta in the Eurovision next May, which will be her first try in the big show after winning the Junior Eurovision in 2015.

More recently, she participated in series 11 of Britain's Got Talent and finished 6th in the Semi-Final.

The 17-year-old singer from Birkirkara delivered consistent performances throughout the second season of X Factor, which secured her the people’s vote on the final night.