Destiny wins X Factor, will represent Malta in Eurovision

Destiny will carry Malta’s flag at the Eurovision next May after the people’s vote crowns her X Factor winner

kurt_sansone
8 February 2020, 11:51pm
by Kurt Sansone
Destiny Chukunyere won the second season of X Factor Malta
Destiny was crowned X Factor Malta winner on Saturday night in a nail-biting final against 16-year-old sensation Justine Shorfid.

Destiny Chukunyere will represent Malta in the Eurovision next May, which will be her first try in the big show after winning the Junior Eurovision in 2015.

Destiny overcome by emotion the moment she got to know that she won the singing contest that will take her to the Eurovision
More recently, she participated in series 11 of Britain's Got Talent and finished 6th in the Semi-Final.

The 17-year-old singer from Birkirkara delivered consistent performances throughout the second season of X Factor, which secured her the people’s vote on the final night.

