Sustain-Delay announces its spring season

Sustain-Delay, the Malta Society of Arts’ Adventurous Music Programme, returns this April with an ambitious new season, designed to challenge, inspire, and keep audiences on their sonic toes. Following the sold-out success of its 2025 opening concert, ‘In Thin Air’, Sustain-Delay now presents a vibrant Spring programme featuring three bold concerts and an immersive workshop, further enriching Malta’s diverse sonic terrain.

The season kicks off with ‘Magnetic Parallels’ - an electrifying encounter between two boundary-pushing artists. Artistic Director Kurt Buttigieg describes it as “a bold and emblematic start to the season: a genre-blurring performer exploring every surface and hollow of the harp, paired with another creating profoundly filmic music.” This immersive performance features French experimental harpist Léa Roger and filmmaker and sound artist Peter Sant ('Of Time and the Sea', founding member of Hunters Palace). Expect an evening of shifting moods and intricate sonic textures on Thursday 3 April at the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta.

Rhythmic energy takes centre stage on Saturday 12 April with ‘Primal Drive’, a concert celebrating percussion, movement, and collaboration. One of Malta’s foremost percussionists, Banjo Rancho (Benji Cachia), joins forces with dancer Sarah Vella for a performance that blends raw physicality with sound. Sustain-Delay remains committed to international collaboration, frequently curating concerts that feature both Maltese and international artists. This night’s headline act, Will Guthrie, exemplifies that mission. The Australian percussionist - renowned for his jazz drumming and experimental approaches - has worked with leading artists such as Oren Ambarchi, Mark Fell, and Container.

Closing the season’s concert series on a high note is ‘Beyond Infinity’, an all-Maltese performance taking place on Wednesday 23 April. The evening opens with Gabi Sultana, one of Malta’s most acclaimed and versatile pianists, performing works by Philip Glass and Benjamin Van Esser - a programme that will showcase her intricate phrasing and technical brilliance. She will be joined by Alex Zicotron, who will present a solo piano set enhanced by modular synths, weaving together a sonic tapestry of meditative textures.

Beyond performances, Sustain-Delay remains committed to nurturing new talent and fostering inclusivity within Malta’s electronic and adventurous music scenes. This season concludes with ‘0 to 1’, a hands-on workshop designed for complete beginners, teaching participants how to create their own music using Ableton Live. Led by musicians Daphne Sammut (‘Dafne’) and Rebecca Theuma (‘That BB’), this women-led session takes place at ISSA in Ħamrun. While open to all, the workshop places a special focus on welcoming women and gender-diverse participants, aiming to address gender imbalances in Malta’s electronic music scene and create a more inclusive sonic landscape.

MSA President Arch. Adrian Mamo expresses his enthusiasm for the programme: “With Sustain-Delay, we are reinforcing our commitment to artistic innovation and inclusivity. This Spring Season not only brings outstanding performances to our audiences but also fosters new talent and collaborations that push the boundaries of contemporary music in Malta.”

For more information on Sustain-Delay’s Spring Season, visit www.sustain-delay.com. For other events organised by the Malta Society of Arts, visit www.artsmalta.org/events.

Sustain-Delay 2025 is produced by the Malta Society of Arts and Artistic Director Kurt Buttigieg, in collaboration with Arts Council Malta, and is sponsored by Rock’N Malta (Festivals Malta). Magnetic Parallels is also sponsored by Ambassade de France à Malte.