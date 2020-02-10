South Korean film ‘Parasite’ sweeps 2020 Academy Awards

South Korean film ‘Parasite’ swept the Academy Awards, taking home four Oscars on the 92nd edition of the awards ceremony.

Parasite's Bong Joon-ho took the prize for best director, and also took the best original screenplay award.

The best picture and best international film awards were also won by Parasite.

The film, a social satire about two different classed families from Seoul, one stricken by poverty, and the other a rich family, made history by becoming the first subtitled production to take the ‘best picture award’.

Accepting the award, Bong said that he would be “drinking until next morning”.

Last year Bong had hit-out at the academy awards for being “local”, calling on audiences to overcome the “one-inch-high barrier” of subtitled movies.

There were boos when organisers tried to cut short the best picture acceptance speech by turning the stage lights off - leading the lights to be turned back on, allowing the celebrations to continue.

Actor Brad Pitt also won the first acting Oscar of his career, for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’.

He was the first winner of the night, and immediately used his speech to attack the way the impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump were handled.

Joaquin Phoenix won the best actor award for his role in ‘Joker’, and used his acceptance speech to send a message on actors’ power of “giving voice to the voiceless”.

He also covered topics ranging from animal rights to racism and sexism.

The big winners:

Best Picture: Parasite

Best Director: Bong Joon-ho - Parasite

Best Actress: Renée Zellweger - Judy

Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Best Supporting Actress:Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood