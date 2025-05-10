LIVE | Maksar gang trial to continue on Saturday
Saturday’s sitting is expected to begin with more testimony from Vince Muscat known as “Il-Koħħu”, who on Friday detailed his own involvement in the two murders
The trial by jury against the accused linked with the murders of Carmel Chircop and Daphne Caruana Galizia is set to continue on Saturday morning.
Muscat was given a reduced sentence for his involvement in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia in exchange for information about the murder of Carmel Chircop.
On Friday, he detailed the preparation and execution of both murders. Among other details, he described the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia and how this was allegedly acquired by Maksar brothers Adrian Agius and Robert Agius.
Judge and jurors enter the courtroom
Judge Edwina Grima has just entered the courtroom along with the jurors.
Star witness Vince Muscat to testify
Yesterday his testimony gave jurors a detailed account of both murders.
Good morning and welcome to today's live blog.
The trial by jury against the four men accused of murdering lawyer Carmel Chircop and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is set to continue this morning.
Adrian Agius stands accused of commissioning the murder of Carmel Chircop, with his brother Robert Agius, Jamie Vella, and George Degiorgio accused of complicity in the killing.
All four men deny the charges. Robert Agius and Degiorgio are also accused of involvement in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.