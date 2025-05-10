LIVE | Maksar gang trial to continue on Saturday

🔴 LIVE

The trial by jury against the accused linked with the murders of Carmel Chircop and Daphne Caruana Galizia is set to continue on Saturday morning.

Saturday’s sitting is expected to begin with more testimony from Vince Muscat known as “Il-Koħħu”, who on Friday detailed his own involvement in the two murders.

Muscat was given a reduced sentence for his involvement in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia in exchange for information about the murder of Carmel Chircop.

On Friday, he detailed the preparation and execution of both murders. Among other details, he described the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia and how this was allegedly acquired by Maksar brothers Adrian Agius and Robert Agius.

