Jurassic World Dominion cast members and director in Malta for extended edition announcement

Jurassic World Dominion stars Bryce Dallas Howard and DeWanda Wise, together with film director Colin Trevorrow are in Malta for the announcement of the film’s extended edition.

The blockbuster film, featuring Malta as Malta, generated over $950 million in global ticket sales and topped the box-office charts in 72 global markets around the world during its release.

Universal Pictures have announced the Extended Edition of Jurassic World: Dominion, with 14 more minutes of never-before-seen footage onscreen.

READ ALSO: Malta a black market dino mecca? The inspiration has to come from somewhere

More footage featuring Malta can also be seen in this new extended edition.

Despite being panned by critics worldwide, Jurassic World Dominion has managed to rake in massive box office revenues: seven weeks since release it has amassed $369 million in the United States and $573 million from overseas territories, making it the third-biggest film of the year, behind Top Gun: Maverick ($1.3 billion) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($954 million).

The film’s two-day total is actually higher than what the first Jurassic World made in 2015, and in line with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s debut in 2018. The film’s biggest international territory remains China, which accounts for $157 million.

READ ALSO: Jurassic World’s dinos on the loose in Malta bid for ‘screen tourists’