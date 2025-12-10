The New Choral Singers present their annual Christmas concert

The New Choral Singers (TNCS) are putting on their annual Christmas concert, Musical Tidings – Voices for the Nativity, on 21 December 2025 at the Church of St. Dominic & the Blessed Virgin in Rabat, as part of their annual festive programme.

The concert begins at 7pm and features a programme of traditional seasonal music under the direction of Mauro Farrugia, assisted by Helen Turner. Pianists Irina Fedcenko-Carbonaro and Romina Morrow will accompany the choir.

Audiences will also be invited to join in singing several well-known carols, continuing a long-standing TNCS tradition.

TNCS are also performing with the Queen Victoria Band A.D. 1865 of Żurrieq in a separate Christmas concert on 12 December 2025 at St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral in Valletta. That performance is scheduled for 8pm and is set to combine choral and band repertoire.

Admission to both events is free and open to the public, with retiring collections to be held in aid of the respective churches.

Further details are available at https://thenewchoralsingers.com/