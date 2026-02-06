Teatru Manoel presents Verdi’s Falstaff

Teatru Manoel, in collaboration with the Malta National Opera (MNO), will present Falstaff, Giuseppe Verdi’s comic opera, between 22 February and 1 March as part of the theatre’s 2025/2026 artistic programme.

Regarded as one of the masterpieces of the operatic repertoire, Falstaff is Verdi’s final opera and his second comedy. The Italian libretto by Arrigo Boito draws on William Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor and Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2. The opera was first performed in 1893 at Teatro La Scala in Milan and centres on the misadventures of Sir John Falstaff, a knight who attempts to court two married women in order to gain access to their husbands’ wealth.

The new production offers a contemporary reinterpretation, relocating the action from Windsor to a 1960s television studio. It is directed by Barbara Diana, with musical direction by Federico Tibone. The cast includes Bulgarian baritone Kiril Manolov in the title role and Maltese tenor Nico Darmanin, alongside an international ensemble.

Speaking at the launch, Teatru Manoel Chairman Michael Grech described the production as part of the theatre’s ongoing mission to balance tradition with innovation. He said the Manoel, founded in 1732, continues to function as a living cultural institution, presenting works that honour the past while remaining accessible to modern audiences.

Italian Ambassador to Malta Valentina Setta highlighted the symbolic significance of staging Falstaff at Teatru Manoel, noting that the opera represents the culmination of Verdi’s career. She also pointed out that the production coincides with the 125th anniversary of the composer’s death and reflects cultural collaboration between Italy and Malta.

Teatru Manoel Artistic Director Adrian Mamo said this marks the second time Falstaff has been staged at the theatre, following a 2007 production. He announced that the opera also inaugurates a new collaboration between Teatru Manoel and the Malta National Opera: a trilogy of Shakespeare-inspired operas. Future productions will include Charles Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette and Benjamin Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Tenor Nico Darmanin said his participation reflects a broader effort to create pathways for Maltese artists within the international opera scene, stressing the importance of providing local performers with access to high-level professional opportunities.

The production is supported by Bank of Valletta (BOV). Further information is available at www.teatrumanoel.mt.