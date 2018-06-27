St George’s Square to host Algida Valletta Beach Volley in the City

The iconic St George’s Square in Valletta will be celebrating summer by hosting a beach volleyball tournament for the first time ever for Valletta 2018.

The square, surrounded by the Grandmaster’s Palace, the Main Guard, and other key landmarks, will be transformed into a virtual beach volleyball court for The Algida Valletta Beach Volley in the City between the 17 and the 22 of July 2018.

An arena filled with a staggering 50 tonnes of sand and an inflatable pop-up court will be set up in the middle of the square for this event, which spans over six days.

This innovative attraction in the heart of the city will see a national beach volleyball tournament featuring top Maltese and international teams.

Volleyball demonstrations and fun games will also take place, with the participation of some of Malta’s popular presenters and TV personalities. An event for children will be held during the weekend, where they will be introduced to volleyball by professional coaches.

Although this is the first time that this concept is materialising in Malta, it has worked with spectacular results in major cities all over the world including Rome, Milan, Berlin, and New York.

The Algida Valletta Beach Volley in the City, which forms part of the Valletta 2018 Cultural Programme, aims at promoting volleyball as a sport as well as the importance of an active lifestyle. By promoting physical activity and encouraging people to engage in sports, this event will become another part of Valletta 2018’s legacy.

This event is being organized by the Valletta Volleyball Club in collaboration with the Valletta 2018 Foundation, supported by the Malta Tourism Authority, Sportmalta, the Malta Volleyball Association the Maltese Olympic Committee and Algida. Entrance is free.