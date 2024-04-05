Melita acquires German IoT operator Crout

Melita Limited is further extending the international operations of its IoT connectivity solution – melita.io – with the acquisition of the German IoT connectivity and technical consultancy leaders, Crout Gmbh.

Founded in 2013, Crout is a pioneer in the IoT industry, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that empower businesses to simplify, deploy, and manage their connected devices. Crout provides unparalleled expertise, global reach, and a commitment to accelerating customer success through agile partnerships. Crout operates a dedicated M2M management platform and is renowned for its prowess in solving intricate connectivity challenges within the IoT landscape.

Frank Kiesewetter, Managing Director and shareholder of Crout, said “With this transaction, Crout is poised to merge its inherent agility with the steadfast reliability of a Mobile Network Operator (MNO). Teaming up with Melita, Crout will effectively evolve into an extended MNO, enhancing connectivity solutions across diverse IoT applications”.

Following the deal with Melita, Crout’s connectivity customers will be able to take advantage of the functionality and services offered by melita.io, including roaming and an enhanced IoT management platform. In Germany, Crout’s customers will also be able to access Melita’s LoRaWAN based network to complement their IoT use cases.

Melita CEO, Harald Roesch said: “The acquisition of Crout further strengthens our fast-growing IoT connectivity business whilst also introducing new skill sets and capabilities that enable us to provide a more complete offering to clients.”

“Crout connectivity customers stand to gain a range of benefits, such as improved international coverage, better value connectivity, more flexible data bundle options, and a user-friendly portal with the facility to manage M2M SIMs remotely.”

melita.io is a member of the Melita Group, dedicated exclusively to delivering flexible and competitive IoT connectivity solutions based on mobile or LoRaWAN to clients worldwide. Melita’s approach is digital first and focused on giving customers best-in-class support throughout their lifecycle.

Melita is a member of GSMA™ and an active participant of the LoRa Alliance®. These organisations unite operators from various industries to establish industry standards, fostering cooperation and innovation among their members.

In 2022, Melita achieved carbon neutrality, demonstrating its dedication to sustainability. Melita also committed to emissions reduction targets aligned with the Paris Agreement goals, as guided by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

For more information about Melita.io please visit www.melita.io, for more information about Crout please visit www.crout.de