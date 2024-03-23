Freedom Day Regatta to be held today at Grand Harbour

Teams of rowers representing Maltese towns will be battling it out on the water later today at the annual Freedom Day Regatta even in the Grand Harbour.

Participants from the cities bordering the Grand Harbour: Cospicua, Kalkara, Marsa, Marsamxett, Senglea, Vittoriosa, as well as the southern port town of Birzebbuga, will participate in ten races, divided into two different categories. Traditional types of Maltese boats, ‘frejgatini’, ‘kajjikki’ and ‘dghajjes tal-pass and tal-midalji,’ will be used in the various races.

Boats from the different clubs are marked in their respective clubs’ traditional colours: Birzebbuga’s are red, white and blue; Cospicua’s light blue, while Kalkara’s are green, Marsa’s boats, red and blue, Marsamxett’s yellow, Senglea’s red and yellow and Vittoriosa’s in all red.

The event starts at noon and is being held a week earlier than the usual date of March 31, as that date coincides with Easter this year.

