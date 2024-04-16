Chapel choir of Trinity College Cambridge to perform at Birgu church

The Chapel Choir of Trinity College in Cambridge will be giving a free concert at St Lawrence Collegiate Church in Birgu on Wednesday 17 April at 6:30pm.

The choir consists of around 24 men and women, the majority of whom are undergraduate and graduate members of the college, reading for degrees in a wide variety of subjects.

The choir is rehearsed and conducted by the Director of Music, Andrew Arthur, who is assisted by the resident undergraduate organ scholars.

Services of choral Evensong and Compline are sung in the College Chapel on Thursday and Sunday evenings during full term. Alongside these regular services, the choir sings for other important liturgical and college occasions throughout the year and holds concerts, cathedral services, international tours and recordings.

Owing to the size and nature of the chapel, the choral repertoire is particularly focused towards smaller-scale canticles and anthems of the typical ‘cathedral’ repertoire. However, the broad historical span of repertoire from medieval plainchant to the present day is maintained.

Andrew Arthur is fellow, director of music and director of studies in music at Trinity Hall, Cambridge. An acknowledged specialist in the music of the Baroque and Classical periods, he has toured extensively across Europe and the USA as both a keyboard player and conductor. He is currently associate director of The Hanover Band, musical director of Orpheus Britannicus and principal organist and harpsichordist at the Carmel Bach Festival in California.

Entrance to the concert is free.