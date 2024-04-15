Raye, DJ Snake are Isle of MTV’s headliners this year

Award-winning Raye will be the headline act for Isle of MTV on July 16, alongside DJ Snake as the concert comes to Malta for its 16th edition.

The British singer-songwriter made history last March after winning six Brit Awards, including Album of the Year for her album My 21st Century.

She was the first woman to win songwriter of the year, and became the record-holder for most wins at a single ceremony.

Raye had performed at Isle of MTV 2017, when the main headliners were The Chainsmokers and DNCE.

French music producer DJ Snake has collaborated with major names in the music industry, including Lil Jon, Justin Bieber and Major Lazer. He rose to fame in 2013 with the single Turn Down for What.

Isle of MTV will be held at the Floriana Granaries this summer, against the backdrop of St Publius’ Parish Church. It will be broadcast on MTV and Paramount channels, and is being held in partnership with the Malta Tourism Authority.

Over 30,000 people attend the 2023 concert, which featured OneRepublic as the main headliner.