Michael Bloomberg to address FinanceMalta annual conference

The founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies as well as three-term mayor of New York City, Michael R. Bloomberg, will be addressing FinanceMalta’s Annual Conference which will be held online over three consecutive afternoons between 13 and 15 October 2020.

Bloomberg’s address is scheduled on 14 October, when he will introduce the session on the topic of “Sustainable Finance: Assuming Responsibility”.

Michael R. Bloomberg is an entrepreneur and former mayor of New York City whose innovations in government and philanthropy have made him a global leader on climate change, public health, and other critical issues facing America and the world. The technology start-up he launched in 1981, Bloomberg LP, revolutionized the investment industry. Elected mayor just weeks after the 9/11 attacks, Bloomberg led New York City’s resounding recovery, raising high school graduation rates, cutting carbon emissions, and creating a record number of jobs. He has long been committed to saving and improving lives through Bloomberg Philanthropies, and has given away over $9.5 billion.

The theme of the 2020 FinanceMalta Annual Conference is “Innovation in Financial Services: gearing up for the new post COVID-19 era”.

This year’s conference will be supported by FTI Consulting, as a Diamond Sponsor. FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019.

“FTI Consulting is delighted to be sponsoring FinanceMalta’s 13th Annual Conference”, said Nigel Webb, Senior Managing Director (Partner) and Head of Financial Services EMEA. “There is no better foru, or critical time, to bring together the brightest minds to discuss innovation, opportunities and trends taking place in the financial sector in Malta and worldwide. We look forward to sharing the phenomenal breadth of expertise and insight that will undoubtedly be heard and discussed at the conference.”

Rudolph Psaila, Chairman of FinanceMalta, said: “FTI is a major player worldwide: more than half of the Global 100 corporations are clients of theirs and they boast a workforce of nearly 6,000 employees. Their values and attributes are in line with those of FinanceMalta, as well as with the core principles of all our members.”

“The fact that such a global and reputable company has decided to partner with us, is a double recognition: on the one hand, it underlines once more that FinanceMalta offers high-quality content, and on the other it shows that Malta continues to be a vibrant, dynamic jurisdiction with an important role to play in the new post COVID-19 era,” Psaila said.