Architecture & Design December edition out this Sunday

Architecture & Design showcases the very best work in architecture and design and acts as a platform for debate and discussion of the issues that matter to the building industry.Every issue to specific topics in construction and building details in architecture, interviews and opinion pieces by well-known architects and designers as well as up-and-comers in this industry.

The seventth issue of the magazine dives deep into current topics in architecture and interior design. We sit down with Edwin Mintoff, the architect who left his mark on the face of the country, being the architect behind prominent projects such as the American University of Malta, Cugo Gran Macina, Domus Zamittello and Corinthia Hotel Sudan and many more.

This edition also takes a look at the restoration of the Mithna ta' Ganu in Birkirkara, which was still in use until 1929 until it was finally restored to become a contemporary art, cultural and crafts centre operated by the Gabriel Caruana Foundation.

There’s more! Find out the innovations in the architecture and design sector as well as the most the most relevant projects by getting your hands on a copy of the magazine.

The publication is directed at architects, interior designers, planners, and architecture and design enthusiasts alike.

