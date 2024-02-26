Cyber Assess Scheme aims to bolster businesses' security

On 5 February 2024, Silvio Schembri, Minister for the Economy, Enterprise and Strategic Projects, together with MITA, launched the Cyber Assess scheme which aims to bolster local businesses’ security and resilience by offering specialised cybersecurity expertise and services.

Operated by MITA, through the National Cybersecurity Coordination Centre (NCC) the Cyber Assess Scheme is geared towards facilitating national-level cybersecurity capacity building. The Cyber Assess Scheme will precisely evaluate and measure IT systems and infrastructures of at least thirty local businesses through a comprehensive list of services. With a dedicated budget of up to €150,000, secured through the Recovery and Resilience Facility fund, part of the NextGenerationEU Programme, this initiative aims to provide tailored offerings, furnishing technical and business insight to eligible enterprises free of charge.

To ensure fair distribution and effective utilisation of these resources, specific allocations have been established for each service category. Businesses can take advantage of the following services: Vulnerability Assessment, Penetration Testing, Security Architecture Reviews, Risk Assessment, Audits and Reviews, all conducted following the highest cybersecurity standards by experts in the field.

The scheme shall operate on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to service availability. The scheme is open to natural or legal entities engaged in economic activities who are formally recognised by the relevant Government authorities in Malta. The application window spans six months, from 5th February 2024 to 31st July 2024, allowing interested eligible applicants to submit their applications online at any time. The application process is straightforward, featuring a simple online application and eligibility criteria crafted for easy accessibility to Maltese businesses.

Applications will be continuously reviewed in order of submission, with the MITA-NCC notifying applicants of the outcome. Following acceptance, successful applicants will meet with the selected contractors to confirm the project's scope, and upon a successful outcome, an agreement will be signed between MITA-NCC and the applicant.

The application can be accessed through the portal ncc-mita.gov.mt/cyber-assess together with other information related to the scheme. Any queries are to be addressed to ncc.mita@gov.mt or submitted through the contact form found on the website.

The Cyber Assess Scheme aligns with Malta's long-term vision of enhancing global competitiveness by establishing a robust reputation for cybersecurity practices, contributing to the stability and growth of Malta's economy by creating a secure business environment that attracts and retains investment.