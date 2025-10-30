Industrial producer price index up 0.1 per cent in September

In September 2025, the total industrial producer price index registered an increase of 0.1 per cent when compared to the corresponding month of 2024.

The prices of capital goods and consumer goods went up by 5.0 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively. On the other hand, intermediate goods went down by 2.9 per cent. No price change occurred in the energy sector.

Industrial producer prices for the domestic market increased by 0.7 per cent. Increases were recorded in consumer goods (2.9 per cent) and capital goods (0.3 per cent). On the contrary, intermediate goods declined by 0.2 per cent.

Non-domestic prices dropped by 0.4 per cent. The prices of goods destined for the non-euro area decreased by 1.7 per cent, while those destined for the euro area increased by 1.2 per cent.

Monthly comparison

In September 2025, the industrial producer price index went up by 0.6 per cent when compared to August 2025. Increases were registered in capital goods (2.1 per cent) and intermediate goods (1.1 per cent). There were no price changes in the energy and consumer goods sectors.

The overall domestic market price did not change, while non-domestic prices increased by 1.2 per cent. The prices of goods destined for the non-euro area and euro area went up by 1.6 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively.