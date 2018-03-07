GO CEO Attila Keszeg resigns

He will be stepping down at the end of March

7 March 2018, 12:42pm
Attila Keszeg
Attila Keszeg

GO plc has announced the resignation of its CEO Attila Keszeg.

In a statement, the telecoms company said Keszeg would be stepping down at the end of the month, after the board accepted his resignation.

Keszeg took charge of GO less than a year ago, having previously served as senior vice president commercial at Deutsche Telekom AG.

“The Company announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has accepted the resignation of Mr. Attila Keszeg from his post as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

"Mr. Keszeg will remain in office until the 30 March 2018 in order to facilitate a proper handover,” the GO said in a statement.

“The Company will start the search and selection process for a suitable replacement immediately and further information will be brought to the attention of the public as soon as this is available."

