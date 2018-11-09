menu
BREAKING 17 Black • Tumas Group magnate and Electrogas owner Yorgen Fenech named as owner of mystery Dubai company connected to Panama offshore firms

Crane Currency prints its one billionth banknote at its Malta facility

The money printer started production at its new plant in Hal Far only 10 months ago

9 November 2018, 11:02am
Crane Currency employees celebrating the one billionth banknote printed at the Hal Far facility
Crane Currency employees celebrating the one billionth banknote printed at the Hal Far facility

Crane Currency has printed its one billionth banknote at its facility in Hal Far just 10 months after the start of production in December 2017.

The Malta facility, which employs more than 350 people, was the first commercial banknote printing facility to be built in several decades by the Boston-based company.

The company supplies secure and durable banknotes for central banks all over the world.

John Scott, director of operations at the Malta plant, said the printing of the one billionth banknote was “a tremendous achievement”.

“Printing banknotes involves complex and exacting processes. From start to finish, each banknote takes around four weeks to print and requires the precise co-ordination of over 350 employees. We’re thrilled that we have managed to print our billionth banknote in under 10 months,” Scott said.

The Malta facility offers the latest in printing equipment and technology to support the demanding requirements of central banks.

More in Business News
Crane Currency prints its one billionth banknote at its Malta facility
Business News

Crane Currency prints its one billionth banknote at its Malta facility
Businesses up in arms over Satabank freeze, banks extend onboarding invitation
Business News

Businesses up in arms over Satabank freeze, banks extend onboarding invitation
Matthew Vella
Maltese wages and inflation to rise as labour market expands, says Commission
Business News

Maltese wages and inflation to rise as labour market expands, says Commission
Massimo Costa
Pilatus Bank loses its banking license
Business News

Pilatus Bank loses its banking license
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe