Crane Currency prints its one billionth banknote at its Malta facility

Crane Currency has printed its one billionth banknote at its facility in Hal Far just 10 months after the start of production in December 2017.

The Malta facility, which employs more than 350 people, was the first commercial banknote printing facility to be built in several decades by the Boston-based company.

The company supplies secure and durable banknotes for central banks all over the world.

John Scott, director of operations at the Malta plant, said the printing of the one billionth banknote was “a tremendous achievement”.

“Printing banknotes involves complex and exacting processes. From start to finish, each banknote takes around four weeks to print and requires the precise co-ordination of over 350 employees. We’re thrilled that we have managed to print our billionth banknote in under 10 months,” Scott said.

The Malta facility offers the latest in printing equipment and technology to support the demanding requirements of central banks.