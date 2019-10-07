NextWave: The Future of Making and Trading

For a very long time, business has been operating on the assumption that the integration of global markets would promote political cooperation and the harmonization of the rules of the world.

But we are now living through an unpredicted paradigm shift, one in which geopolitics are impacting the global economy and business outlook.

The international economy remains strong. But this is the case despite negative geopolitical developments, not because of positive ones. Once the global economy enters a new cycle, and geopolitical tensions continue to increase, this resilience will be stretched to the limit.

What does the changing global trade landscape mean for Maltese companies?

What does the changing global trade landscape mean for Maltese companies?

In just a few days, we will convene some of the best local and global thinkers and practitioners on the matter to ignite the conversation in a workshop on the Future of Making and Trading. It will help business leaders and policy makers plan for the present and the future.

The workshop will also explore whether and to what extent Brexit will impact Maltese companies and our economy.

The workshop will also explore whether and to what extent Brexit will impact Maltese companies and our economy.

With just weeks to go until the 31 October Brexit deadline, the fate and nature of what will happen is still largely uncertain. Yet with the current indecision surrounding the final deal or no deal, Maltese companies, like those in the EU and UK, cannot make informed decisions.

The workshop will bring together a dynamic mix of seasoned public and private sector leaders and promises to generate an interesting and engaging debate. Speakers will discuss the latest Malta Attractiveness Survey results on Brexit, the most recent developments in negotiations and what implications these will have for the Maltese economy and its different sectors.

The fear and risk attached to Brexit stems from the as yet unknown outcomes. No country has ever left the EU and so the move from the idea to the practice of Brexit remains nebulous even at this late hour. Consequently, it is being taken to mean different things to different stakeholders. Moreover, this is happening while disruption of traditional models of doing business is gurgling away at all levels. Clearly, there are a lot of urgent matters to discuss and come to grips with.

