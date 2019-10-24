Lufthansa Technik to build hangar, create 90 new jobs

Lufthansa Technik will build a new hangar next to its existing facilities within the airport perimeter after being allocated 21,000sq.m of land by the government.

The €25 million investment in the hangar will create 90 new jobs, according to the documentation accompanying the planning application filed by the aviation maintenance company.

Lufthansa Technik and Malta Industrial Parks, a government agency, signed the agreement for the land transfer on Wednesday.

The agreement paves the way for the company to move ahead with its planned expansion, which will allow it to service a wide-bodied aircraft and a narrow-bodied aircraft together at any one time.

“With this investment, Lufthansa Technik continues its success story and engagement in Malta. The envisaged operation of up to 40 years is a strong commitment to the island, its economy and its workforce,” Marcus Motschenbacher, Lufthansa Technik Malta CEO, said.

The expansion comes on the back of Malta’s drive to expand the aviation industry. Next door to Lufthansa Technik, another aviation services company, SRT, is also building new hangars to expand its operations.

Karl Azzopardi, CEO at Malta Industrial Parks, said Lufthansa Technik’s expansion plans fit seamlessly within government’s vision and commitment towards the aviation sector.

“This investment ties in perfectly with other work MIP is currently involved in, such as the development of an Airport Zone Strategy Plan to facilitate further growth within the sector, the improvement of efficiencies, and the creation of new niches within the aviation industry,” Azzopardi said.

The investment is being facilitated by Malta Enterprise, a government agency, through the support it provides companies to set up and grow in Malta.

Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia said Malta was not only retaining reputable international companies, but also convincing them to shift new, value added operations to their Malta outpost.

“While supporting established operations in facing existing challenges and expanding here, Malta Enterprise is also committed to continue attracting operators that support the strong aviation cluster,” Farrugia said.