Brite: the new blessing Maltese online casinos are offering to the Nordic countries

Online casinos are a huge part of Malta’s exports. The more players around the world spend money at Malta casinos, the better it is for the country’s economy—as well as the casino companies themselves. Thus, it is no wonder that so many companies out there are trying to find new ways to increase their online traffic and make it easier for players to start gambling with them.

In this article, we take a look at a payment method that has been making waves in the past few years. This payment method is called Brite, and thus far it looks like its future could not look much brighter than it already does.

Brite history

Before we get into how Brite has revolutionised the world of online casinos, it makes sense to go back to where it all started.

It was in 2019 when Swedish payment expert Lena Hackelöer founded a new company called Brite Payments. Before this venture, Hackelöer had already worked in the fintech sector for multiple years, including a long stint at Klarna. Klarna, of course, has become known worldwide for its “buy now, pay later” type of service.

While Brite has only been around for five years, it has already made a huge impact on the broad fintech industry. Following in the footsteps of its competitors Trustly, Euteller, and Zimpler, Brite has made online payments easy for everyone who wants to purchase and pay for things online.

Brite at online casinos

How, then, has Brite been able to revolutionise online casinos? It is through its incredibly seamless payment services at so-called pay n play casinos. The brand britekasinot lists plenty of online casinos using Brite as their number one payment method of choice. The vast majority of casinos on this very website are pay n play casinos.

If you are not yet familiar with pay n play casinos, the core premise of these casinos is allowing players to sign up as customers through their very own online banking systems. For instance, in Finland, players can easily join Maltese Brite pay n play casinos by simply making their deposit. No other type of registration is required as these casinos will already be able to verify their customer’s identity from their banking information. What is more, with the help of Brite, all of this is done in a perfectly safe and secure manner.

After players have made their first deposit, all they have to do is enter their email address and phone number in order to sign up for an optional casino newsletter. Outside of this, customers do not need to enter their name or address or even come up with a new username and password. For future logins, players can again use their banking systems and bankID to get in without having to remember any additional information.

Brite withdrawals often fast as lighting

On top of making it easy for players to sign up and log in, there is also another benefit that Brite brings to its casino-using customers.

Whenever a player at an online casino ends up winning, they usually want to cash out at least a part of these winnings back into their bank account. With Brite, this can sometimes be done conveniently in just a matter of seconds. All the player needs to do is request a withdrawal and it can be paid out instantly. Granted, some online casinos still want to hold onto their money for a little while as they check that everything has been done according to potential bonus terms and conditions. Because of this, it is always advisable for players to check what Brite casinos’ money transfer policies are before withdrawing their money.

The reason why Brite casinos tend to be faster at paying out winnings than their more traditional counterparts, is because of bankID. A person opting to play at a pay n play casino has already verified their identity during the almost non-existent sign up process. However, at other types of casinos, the player’s identity needs to be verified through various documents that the player has to submit for approval. This includes pictures of ID documents as well as proof of address, which are both parts of international KYC requirements.

Conclusion

Brite casinos offer great convenience to casino players in countries like Finland and Sweden. This popular payment method, among its main competitors, has taken the market by storm and made slipping in and out of online casinos easier than it has ever been before.

