Sony’s PlayStation 5 to be released 19 November

Sony’s much anticipated next-generation console, the PlayStation 5, will be released on the 19 November.

During the PS5 Showcase event on Wednesday evening, a breakdown of pricing and availability was announced.

Sony officially confirmed that the PS5 release date is November 12 for the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Mexico and South Korea, while the rest of the world will have to wait a week for the PlayStation 5 to arrive on November 19.

The tech company will be launching two consoles, a standard edition and digital edition.

The two consoles will have the same specifications, but the digital edition will not have a CD drive.

The pricing will stand at €399.99 for the digital edition, while the standard edition will cost €499.99.

The standard edition will also be backwards compatible for PlayStation 4.

A number of new accessories will also be launching in November, including a new wireless controller, a new wireless headset, an HD Camera, a media remote to navigate streaming services and a wireless controller charging station.

Controllers will also charge through a USB C port.

One of the new console’s standout features is its new SSD.

Internal storage will be built in at 825GB, allowing for faster loading and bigger open worlds.

SSDs have more bandwidth, so data can be loaded from the SSD when it’s needed, rather than heaps of potentially needless data being loaded into RAM. In pure gameplay terms that means that games will suffer less from texture pop-in, while load times will be hugely reduced when using a game's fast-travel option. Booting up from standby should be generally much faster, too.