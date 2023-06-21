Benefits of microchipping your pet cats: A wise choice, even without legal obligation
While it is not currently a legal obligation, microchipping your pet cat is a small investment that pays off in numerous ways
In Malta, it is a legal obligation to microchip dogs, but for the time being the same requirement does not extend to cats.
However, cats are not to be considered lesser animals or deserving of any less protection, and cat owners who truly care about the well-being of their feline companions should still prioritise microchipping. By microchipping cats, we ensure their safety, facilitate their identification if lost or stolen, and increase the chances of a happy reunion.
Reliable identification
One of the foremost advantages of microchipping your cat is the ability to provide reliable identification. Collars and tags can be lost or removed, leaving a lost or stray cat without any visible means of identification.
However, a microchip—a small, rice-sized electronic device—implanted beneath your cat's skin, carries a unique identification number. This number is linked to your contact information and can be read by a scanner commonly found in veterinary clinics, shelters, and with animal welfare officials. Thus, microchipping offers a permanent and tamper-proof method of identifying your pet.
Peace of mind
Cats are renowned for their independent nature and some owners may find that their homes and gardens are impossible to be fully cat-proofed. In circumstances where privately owned cats are likely to stray outdoors, it is always advisable to ensure that your cat wears a tag. However, this can inadvertently lead well-intentioned individuals to mistake your cat as lost and continually reach out to you by calling the number on the cat’s tag.
To tackle this challenge, a practical solution is to microchip your cat and to opt for a tag that bears the inscription "I'm chipped" instead of including your phone number. This approach offers multiple advantages, primarily providing reassurance that your cat is microchipped and has a reliable means of identification.
Decreased risk of theft
Microchipping your cat can act as a deterrent to potential thieves. Stolen pets are unfortunately a reality, and cats are not exempt from such incidents. However, thieves are less likely to target microchipped cats, as the presence of a microchip serves as evidence of ownership. Moreover, if your microchipped cat is stolen and later found, the unique identification number can be used to establish ownership, facilitating the return of your beloved pet.
While it is not currently a legal obligation, microchipping your pet cat is a small investment that pays off in numerous ways. From reliable identification to increased chances of reunion, microchips offer peace of mind and heightened security for your beloved feline companion. Remember, the benefits of microchipping your cat far outweigh any concerns, making it a wise choice for every cat lover.
