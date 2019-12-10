Should we boycott Christmas, too?

All this, at a time when there appears to be no viable Opposition, either. So if certain extremists (and I do not use that word lightly) get their way, we would be left with: no government; no Opposition; no L-Istrina; no Christmas, no New Year’s Eve… no frigging nothing, but chaos and instability as far as the eye can see… with no light at the end of the tunnel, either